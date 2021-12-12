Texans fall again, but K Fairbairn sets team record

Houston drops to 2-11 on the season. The one bright spot -- kicker Ka'imi Fairbiarn nailed a record-breaking 61-yard field goal

HOUSTON — Houston rookie Davis Mills threw for a career-high 331 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks starting in place of Tyrod Taylor, who was benched after the Texans were shut out 31-0 by the Colts last week.

He looked great early, completing his first 14 attempts to set a franchise record. But he struggled after that, completing 19 of 35 passes to fall to 0-7 as a starter as the Texans were shut out in the second half of a 33-13 loss.

For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns for their second consecutive win. Seattle coach Pete Carroll earned his 150th regular-season win a week after the Seahawks beat San Francisco 30-23. He did it in front of a sparse crowd that appeared to have more Seattle fans than Houston followers.

Neon green shirts peppered the stands and chants of “Seahawks, Seahawks,” echoed through the stadium throughout the game.

Record day for Texans

Yeah, it was another one in the loss column for the Texans, who are now 2-11 on the season. But there was a big bright spot just before halftime.

With time winding down in the first half, the Texans' Ka'imi Fairbiarn nailed a 61-yard field goal, which was his longest ever...and the longest field goal ever for a Texans kicker. It was also the longest field goal for any team at NRG Stadium.

Fairbairn's previous longest FG was from 55 yards out. The franchise record had been 57 yards, held by both Neil Rackers and Kris Brown.