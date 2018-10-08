10:20 p.m. -- The Houston Texans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in their first preseason game Thursday night.

They were led by Brandon Weeden's two touchdown passes to rookie tight end Jordan Akins, who became the first player in team history to record two touchdown receptions in a single preseason game.

.@HoustonTexans rookie TE Jordan Akins is the first player in #Texans franchise history to record two touchdown receptions in a single preseason game #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/qn3QNSym3m — Texans PR (@TexansPR) August 10, 2018

Quarterback Joe Webb led the team in rushing with 42 yards on four carries.

Running back Troymaine Pope led the team in receiving with 47 yards on three catches.

---

9:37 p.m. -- Kansas City chipped into the Texans' lead with a 32-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's preseason game.

Houston jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but the Chiefs have outscored the Texans 10-3 since then.

---

9:20 p.m. -- The Texans took a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs after a 31-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

---

8:45 p.m. -- Kansas City scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Chad Henne to Demarcus Robinson to put the Chiefs on the board against the Texans.

Houston had jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Kansas City able to cut the lead in half with a big play in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

At the half in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/JB64KVqNGb — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 10, 2018

---

8:22 p.m. -- Linebacker Zach Cunningham picked off a pass by Chad Henne in the second quarter, halting a Kansas City Chiefs drive in their own territory.

The pass was intended for wide receiver Marcus Kemp, but it was tipped and intercepted by Cunningham.

I like this duo of Cunningham and Cole. These guys love playing the game. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 10, 2018

Joe Webb is now in at quarterback for the Texans.

---

8:15 p.m. -- Houston took a two-touchdown lead over Kansas City in the second quarter of Thursday night's preseason game.

It was the second time backup quarterback Brandon Weeden connected with tight end Jordan Akins for a score, this time from 14 yards out.

Weeden to Akins AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/trGiVxGdV0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 10, 2018

One Akins TD is nice.

Two Akins TDs are better. pic.twitter.com/gErzyfv7ru — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 10, 2018

Weeden and Akins connected in the first quarter on a six-yard score.

Akins having himself a day. Another TD from Weeden. Big fella can play #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 10, 2018

Weeden took over for starter Deshaun Watson after the first drive of the game and opened up going 9-for-11 on throws, with 97 passing yards and the two touchdowns to Akins.

---

8 p.m. -- The Texans struck first in their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Brandon Weeden, who took over for starter Deshaun Watson after the first drive of the game, threw a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins. The point after the touchdown put Houston up 7-0 with 2:22 to go in the first quarter.

Welcome to the NFL, Jordan Akins! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/paSsCMqBmA — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 10, 2018

#Texans TD, Brandon Weeden to rookie TE Jordan Akins. 12 plays, 68 yds. Nice drive by the offense there. 7-0, Houston. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 10, 2018

Photos: Texans face Chiefs in 2018 preseason opener

Photos: Texans defeat Chiefs 17-10 in 2018 preseason opener

Photos: Texans fans ready for preseason opener vs. Chiefs

Photos: Texans fans ready for preseason opener vs. Chiefs

---

7:30 p.m. -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson played on the team's first offensive drive Thursday night in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Deshaun Watson taking the field for the 1st drive #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 10, 2018

Watson played only one series and threw one pass for 4 yards. Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden entered the game for the team's second offensive series.

Watson is coming off a season-ending ACL injury from his rookie campaign.

The 12th overall pick from 2017 tore his ACL in practice on Nov. 2. In Watson's six starts, the Texans led the NFL with the most points per game at 34.7 from Week 2-8.

The Houston offense is expected to have similar success in 2018 if Watson returns under center healthy and fully functional.

© 2018 KHOU