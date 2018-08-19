HOUSTON — 9:12 p.m. San Francisco and Houston traded field goals in the third quarter. The teams tied at 10 with 5:33 to go in the third.

---

9 p.m. The Texans took a 10-7 lead against the 49ers with a 32-yard field goal by Nick Rose in the third quarter.

---

8:30 p.m. The Texans and 49ers are tied at halftime with the teams scoring a touchdown apiece.

Both starting quarterbacks looked sharped in limited action.

Deshaun Watson played only one series in the game. He went 5-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 10-12 for 136 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Brandon Weeden finished the half 7-15 for 50 yards passing.

Bruce Ellington leads Houston pass catchers with 50 receiving yards on four catches, though Sammie Coates Jr. has been targeted a game-high seven times.

Most of the offense happened through the air, with both teams rushing for just 27 yards.

---

8 p.m. Deshaun Watson played only one series in the game. He went 5-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden is now in the game.

---

7: 34 p.m. The Texans and 49ers are tied after the first quarter at NRG Stadium.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, cornerback Johnson Bademosi intercepted a Garoppolo pass that was tipped in the center of the field.

---

7:23 p.m. Deshaun Watson responded to the 49ers with a short touchdown pass of his own to wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

The point after the touchdown tied the game at 7 points apiece and we're still in the first quarter.

---

7:15 p.m. The Houston Texans are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason home game.

San Francisco struck first a short touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trent Taylor.

The 49ers lead the Texans 7-0 in the first quarter.

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson was also injured on that drive and had to be taken to the locker room. He reportedly suffered a concussion.

Texans fans get ready for the team's preseason home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.

Christine Di Stadio

Follow the KHOU 11 sport team coverage on Twitter:

Tweets by DTGoteraKHOU

Tweets by JBristolKHOU

Tweets by HoustonTexans

© 2018 KHOU