HOUSTON — 9:12 p.m. San Francisco and Houston traded field goals in the third quarter. The teams tied at 10 with 5:33 to go in the third.

---

9 p.m. The Texans took a 10-7 lead against the 49ers with a 32-yard field goal by Nick Rose in the third quarter.

---

8:30 p.m. The Texans and 49ers are tied at halftime with the teams scoring a touchdown apiece.

Both starting quarterbacks looked sharped in limited action.

Deshaun Watson played only one series in the game. He went 5-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo went 10-12 for 136 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Brandon Weeden finished the half 7-15 for 50 yards passing.

Bruce Ellington leads Houston pass catchers with 50 receiving yards on four catches, though Sammie Coates Jr. has been targeted a game-high seven times.

Most of the offense happened through the air, with both teams rushing for just 27 yards.

---

8 p.m. Deshaun Watson played only one series in the game. He went 5-8 for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden is now in the game.

---

7: 34 p.m. The Texans and 49ers are tied after the first quarter at NRG Stadium.

In the opening moments of the second quarter, cornerback Johnson Bademosi intercepted a Garoppolo pass that was tipped in the center of the field.

---

7:23 p.m. Deshaun Watson responded to the 49ers with a short touchdown pass of his own to wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

The point after the touchdown tied the game at 7 points apiece and we're still in the first quarter.

---

7:15 p.m. The Houston Texans are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in their first preseason home game.

San Francisco struck first a short touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trent Taylor.

The 49ers lead the Texans 7-0 in the first quarter.

Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson was also injured on that drive and had to be taken to the locker room. He reportedly suffered a concussion.

texans fans1_1534639736322.jpg.jpg
Texans fans get ready for the team's preseason home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Christine Di Stadio

Follow the KHOU 11 sport team coverage on Twitter:

© 2018 KHOU