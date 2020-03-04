HOUSTON — Houston Texans' safety Justin Reid has donated $6,500 to Kids’ Meals Houston to help children affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to the donation, Reed took time out of his day Thursday to pack snacks for kids who are in need of food they would typically get from their school throughout the day.

"I want to do my part and help however I can,” said Reed. “This is an unprecedented time and in order for us to get through this we all have to work together. Food is very important for me to do my job and in order for kids to be there best, they need healthy meals and snacks too.”

Reed appeared extremely overjoyed to be helping the kids in the community. He packed nearly 100 snack bags with all necessary precautions in place, including gloves and face masks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kids’ Meals Houston has gone from delivering 700 meals a day to 7,000 meals a week. The organization has received 280 new applications for meals, which is more than 560 additional children in need already and climbing.

If you’re interested in helping the children in our community you can donate to Kids’ Meals Houston here. Every $2 feeds a child in need.

Other ways to help:

Decorate standard lunch bags (instructions on website)

Send simple lunches to share (DIY instructions on website)

Share, follow, like and share Kids’ Meals Houston social media to spread the word

