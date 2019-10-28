HOUSTON — Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is out for the season after injuring his shoulder Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Watt tweeted Sunday he is "absolutely gutted" he won't be able to finish the season.

Watt reportedly tore a pectoral muscle. He went to the locker room with just over 5 minutes left in the second quarter after spending a few minutes in the medical tent.

Watt's injury marks the third time in four years he has suffered a season-ending injury. He missed the last 13 games of the 2016 season and last 11 games of the 2017 season due to two different back injuries.

