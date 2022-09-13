Texans fans will soon be able to swap their old jerseys for new threads

You don't have to regret buying that Brock Osweiler or Steve Slaton jersey anymore.

HOUSTON — That old Houston Texans jersey sitting in the darkest corner of your closet? It's time to bring it out!

"Yes, we will do this in October so stay tuned for details," McNair replied to the fan who asked about a potential swap.

McNair also hinted at the Texans having a new look in the future. When asked about changing the design of the uniforms, McNair said that option was on the table.

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study...we won't be afraid to evolve," McNair said.

In an era where teams change uniforms often, the Texans have stayed true since joining the NFL in 2002. The "Deep Steel Blue" and "Liberty White" uniforms mostly kept the same look since inception, with "Battle Red" jerseys being unveiled in 2003.

Outside of their "Color Rush" uniforms, many changes haven't been made.

The Texans did unveil new alternate Battle Red helmets earlier this year to match the jerseys. The new look will be on display Nov. 3 at NRG Stadium as the Texans face the Philadelphia Eagles.

