The Houston Texans hosted the Santa Fe High School Indians football team Tuesday at mini-camp.

“I just want to start with, we have the anta Fe High School football team here,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think everybody knows, obviously, what happened in Santa Fe.”

On May 18, police said 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis allegedlly opened fire and killed 10 people.

“It’s just great to have them here, to be able to see practice, meet our players and there’s a good example of what I was talking about the other day with our players,” O'Brien said.

Another feather in O’Brien’s cap of his players doing more in the community, the Texans will be donating $100,000 to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund, which will be, “earmarked for grief counseling and support services to help the families and those dealing with trauma since that tragedy.”

This comes three days after NBA Champion forward Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks invited three of the shooting survivors to throw the opening pitch of his celebrity baseball game in Frisco, Texas, on June 9 at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

