Texans Gameday | Here's what to expect and how to watch tonight's NFL opener against Kansas City Chiefs

The Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs will play at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday. Game time is 7:20 P.M.

HOUSTON — IT'S TEXANS GAMEDAY!

The Texans will be facing off against the 2020 Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, tonight (Sept. 10) at 7:20 P.M. at Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL opener.

But being that we are still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, this football game may look and feel a little different.

Here's what to expect...

FANS CAN ATTEND GAME

The Kansas City Chiefs are one out of a handful of teams that are allowing fans inside the stadium for their first game.

The Chiefs are capping capacity to 17,000 fans, which is mainly season ticket holders, according to ESPN.

Those who attend must wear masks at all times while inside the stadium, including while in their seats. Fans must also social distance from others.

Click here for more information on Arrowhead Stadium's COVID-19 policies.

HOW TO WATCH

The Texans are hosting a drive-in watch party for tonight's match off against the Chief.

The event will allow a select few season ticket members to watch the game safely along with a few Houston Texans Legends, Cheerleaders and the Texan's mascot TORO.

All vehicles will be spaced 8 feet apart and the game will be projected onto four screens to be viewed throughout the NRG Stadium Orange Lot, which is where the H-E-B is located.

There will be food trucks and pop-up team store for fans to purchase memorabilia from their cars. Transactions are cash only.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

The game will air on the NBC channel. You can also listen live on Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM).

PROTESTING RACIAL INJUSTICE

Both teams are expected to protest racial injustice before the start of the game.

It's still unclear how the teams will protest, but according to NFL.com, players from both teams have been in talks about a joint demonstration. One possibility discussed is both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem.

In July, ESPN along with multiple other sources confirmed the league plans to play "Lift Every Voice And Sing," which is widely considered the Black national anthem, along with "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games this season.