HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will play against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 9, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game will be played on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Wembley Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CT. The meeting replaces the Texans’ annual trip to Jacksonville as the Jaguars will be considered the home team.

Brits in Houston say it will be a raucous crowd.

"Four hours of drinking that's a good time," said Paul Burden. "Soccer is 90 minutes football takes four hours."

Guy Streatfield, the owner of British Isles in Rice Village, says November is the down season in England. Airfare for London should be cheaper than usual. Right now tickets are averaging between $1,200 and $1,300, but there are deals out there for as low as $780.

Hotel deals right now are as low as $70.

"The weather will be gloomy for sure," said Streatfield. "But the spirit will be great."

TICKET INFO: Fans can purchase ticket packages starting Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m. on Location Experiences at nflonlocation.com. Fans can also register here for further information regarding individual ticket availability, which will be announced at a later date.

The matchup marks the first time the Texans will play in the U.K. in franchise history. Two of the four London games in 2019 will feature teams playing in the U.K. for the first time - the Texans and Carolina Panthers - and will bring the total number of NFL teams to have played in London to 31 in 28 games.

Wembley Stadium saw an average of 85,031 fans during the three NFL games hosted there in 2018. The Jaguars matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles set a record for the largest attendance of any NFL game ever staged outside the U.S. with 85,870 fans. The Jaguars will be playing a home game in London for the seventh-consecutive season while Houston played its first-ever international game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City during Week 11 of the 2016 season vs. the Oakland Raiders.

The NFL will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium in 2019. The league also announced the matchups for the other four 2019 international regular season games – three in the U.K. and one in Mexico. The complete slate includes three divisional games and five playoff participants. The rest of the NFL regular season schedule will be released tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

