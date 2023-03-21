Reports: Texans sign former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Houston also signed former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, according to multiple reports.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continue to add more firepower to its offense.

According to multiple reports, the Texans are adding former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz as their newest receiving target. In addition, Houston is expected to sign former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Schultz has been a favorite of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the last three seasons. The 26-year-old totaled 198 catches for 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns since 2020 when he became a full-time starter.

Meanwhile, Singletary is joining the Texans after four seasons in Buffalo where he logged 16 touchdowns in 61 games while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The 25-year-old Singletary is expected to compliment Dameon Pierce who's coming off a stellar rookie campaign.

Schultz is rumored to have signed a one-year deal worth $9 million, according to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network. Singletary's deal is said to be one-year worth $3.75 million, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Houston also recently completed a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for offensive lineman Shaq Mason, while making "one other roster move."