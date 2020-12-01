UPDATE: The Chiefs stormed back with 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.

Houston started with an opening drive touchdown, which is something that Deshaun Watson hadn’t led all season….until today. Watson led Houston to the opening score when he hit Kenny Stills with a 54-yard bomb to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

And then another rarity for Houston gave the Texans a 14-0 lead. After the Texans stopped Kansas City on their first possession, Barkevious Mingo blocked the Chiefs punt and Lonnie Johnson picked it up and returned it for another touchdown. It’s something the Texans hadn’t done since 2014, according to CBS Sports.

And if that wasn’t enough, once the Texans were stopped and punted, the Chiefs fumbled and Houston recovered. Watson then hit Darren Fells to make it a 21-0 lead.

The Texans also scored more points in the first quarter today against Kansas City than they have in any regular or postseason game.

The Texans and Chiefs are going head to head for the right to play Tennessee in the AFC championship game. If Houston wins, they’ll host the Titans next weekend.

