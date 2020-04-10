Texans fans ready to be back inside NRG Stadium

Each group will be seated in their own pod, and fans 10 years and older have to wear a face mask the entire game.

HOUSTON — It's a big weekend for Houston Texans fans. Come Sunday, NRG Stadium will allow fans inside for the first time this season.

It’s taking Will Stein 1,200 miles and two days to get to the game.

“I'm just driving from Minnesota to Houston for the football game tomorrow," Stein said.

With his Vikings gear in the passenger seat, Stein said the long drive is worth it.

“I really enjoy watching live football It’s going to be a different game day atmosphere," Stein said.

This will be Stein’s first time watching football live in action, but for Debbie the Texan, it’s her second. She flew out to Kansas City for the Texans' first game of the season.

“I made sure I got there just in case they didn’t open up NRG anytime soon," Debbie said.

But her wish has come true.

Sunday, for the first time since the shutdown, NRG Stadium will welcome fans live in the stadium.

“There's just a few friends that you go with, and there’s empty seats all around you, which is very comforting to know," Debbie said.

Only about 13,000 fans will be allowed in. That’s less than 20 percent capacity. Each group will be seated in their own pod, and fans 10 years and older have to wear a face mask the entire game.

“I’m going to take my regular precautions," Stein said.

Texans have added hand sanitizers and mobile ordering. They’ve gotten rid of paper tickets, and there’s no tailgating.

But these fans say just being there is enough.

“I’m just excited to be there to rep and support our team," Debbie said.