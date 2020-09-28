Fans can return to NRG Stadium for Texans game against Minnesota

HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is from last week, when the Texans hoped to be able to allow fans back to NRG Stadium. They announced Monday that fans can return.
When the Texans host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, they’ll have a bit of a home field advantage. That’s because fans can return to the stands at NRG Stadium.
According to the team, seating capacity for the October 4 game against the Vikings will be at 20 percent, or roughly 13,300 fans. Season ticket holders who didn’t defer to next year have been given the option to buy tickets for that game and the six home games after that. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Tuesday at noon on Ticketmaster.com.
All tickets for the 2020 season will be mobile only.
At the games, fans who are at least 10 years old and staff will be required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking. Everyone will be required to stay at least six feet away from others. That includes when in the parking lot, at the entry gates and inside NRG Stadium.
And there won’t be any tailgating.
“The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Texans President Jamey Rootes. “We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans gameday traditions. We have been working tirelessly to make changes and implement protocols at NRG Stadium to ensure a safe environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside the best fans in the NFL at NRG Stadium.”