PHILADELPHIA — Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans 32-30 Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (8-7) need a win at Washington (7-8) next week and for Minnesota (8-6-1) to lose or tie or Seattle (8-6) to lose twice or lose once and tie to get a wild-card berth.

The Texans (10-5) missed an opportunity to clinch the AFC South and also allowed New England (10-5) to take control of the No. 2 seed. The Texans would secure the division title with a victory against Jacksonville next week. They'd get a first-round bye with a win and if the Patriots lose or tie.

Filling in for the injured Carson Wentz for the second straight week, Nick Foles again played like the Super Bowl MVP who led Philadelphia to a victory over New England.

Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson had two TD passes and ran for two scores.

FINAL: Philadelphia 32-30 (LIVE BLOG)

The Eagles made it a two-score lead with a Foles to Ertz TD pass early in the quarter.

Texans then turned a turnover into points as Watson found Foreman for the score to make it a one-score game. Watson hit Vincent Smith for the go-ahead score.

But a last second Eagles field goal lifted Philadelphia to a 32-30 win.

THIRD QUARTER: Eagles 23, Texans 16

The Eagles tied it up with a field goal with just a little more than five minutes left in the quarter. And then the next time they got the ball back, Nick Foles hit Nelson Agholor for the bomb, giving Philadelphia the 23-17 lead.

SECOND QUARTER: Texans 16, Eagles 13

A Texans drive stalled in the red zone, ending with a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. After Jadeveon Clowney forced a fumble deep in Eagles territory, Deshaun Watson ran it in to give Houston a 9-7 lead.

The Eagles bounced back and after a series of penalties on both teams punched it in on fourth down to take a 13-9 lead. But the Texans answered with a drive capped off by Deshaun Watson's second rushing touchdown of the game.

FIRST QUARTER: Eagles 7, Texans 0

Philadelphia took their first possession straight down the field in impressive fashion, ending with a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Darren Sproles on fourth down.

Here’s what needs to happen for Houston to get into the playoffs, win the division or get a first-round bye, according to CBS Sports.

Houston can clinch the AFC South division title with:

1) HOU win or tie

Houston can clinch a first-round bye with:

1) HOU win + NE loss or tie

2) HOU tie + NE loss

Houston can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) PIT loss

Houston travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles today in a game you can see on KHOU. New England plays host to Buffalo and Pittsburgh travels to New Orleans.

Oh -- and if you follow the other Texas team, here are the Dallas Cowboys' playoff scenarios.

Dallas can clinch the NFC East division title with:

1) DAL win

2) DAL tie + PHI tie

3) PHI loss

Dallas can clinch a playoff berth with:

1) DAL tie + MIN loss

