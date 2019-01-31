GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Deshaun Watson you see on Sundays was built Monday through Fridays at Gainesville High School, home of the Red Elephants.

The vice principal there first saw Watson in middle school and the secretary still keeps all of Watson’s press clippings. The paper is turning yellow, but it's a gold mine for a visitor.

Both mentioned how humble and modest Watson was a student-athlete.

Principal Jamie Green is new at Gainesville, but he quickly realized how a "Be the One" sign for students could also state "Be like 4."

“It’s our four Rs: Be ready, be respectful, be responsible, be a role model," Green said. "When we teach that, you can’t help but talk about Deshaun and how he exemplifies that."

Green adds a lot of kids walk around the halls with Houston Texans jerseys on Fridays in the fall.