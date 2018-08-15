HOUSTON — Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was ejected from practice Wednesday after getting into a fight with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward.
Tempers flared while the two teams were running drills.
Ward knocked off Hopkins' helmet as he released from the line on a play, yet Hopkins wound up catching the pass anyway. That provoked a light shove from Ward followed by a mini-throwdown.
Other players quickly swarmed in to break it up before any meaningful blows landed.
Hopkins earned an early shower from his coach, Bill O'Brien, but Ward remained on the field.
Hopkins reportedly shook Ward’s hand on the way out.
“If they do anything that would get them ejected in a game — (Niners coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and I have already agreed on that — anything that would get them ejected in a game will get them ejected from practice," O'Brien said Tuesday.
Scraps aren't uncommon during joint practices. The Jets and Redskins came to blows multiple times at a joint practice Sunday.
The Texans and Redskins engaged in a major melee in Richmond, Va., three years ago, but O'Brien is still a fan.
“It’s good. I think it’s important," he said. "You’re going to get a lot of situational work, red area, third down, two minute, special teams, all the different special teams units will work. I love them."