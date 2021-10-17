Texans trounced by Colts 31-3

The Texans turned the ball over three times in the game and now sit at 1-5 on the season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for another score and the Indianapolis defense protected a big second-half lead to help put away Houston 31-3.

The Texans have lost five straight overall and six of the last seven in the series.

Indy has won two of three since opening the season with three straight losses.

Houston never had a chance after Wentz threw a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox for a 17-3 third-quarter lead. Taylor, who rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries, made it 24-3 on a 4-yard scoring run.

The Texans turned the ball over three times in the game and didn't force any turnovers. David Mills threw two interceptions and David Johnson lost a fumble. Mills was also sacked two times.