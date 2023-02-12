Report: Texans add two new coaches to staff, including one Houston native

Reports say that head coach DeMeco Ryans will be bringing Slowik with him from San Francisco to Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have settled on a new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Bobby Slowik, 35, has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. He was the team's defensive quality control coach for two years before becoming an offensive assistant. He spent the last two years as their passing game coordinator.

Before San Francisco, Slowik also worked for Washington as a defensive assistant and video assistant.

In addition to hiring Slowik, reports also state that the Texans will bring Jerrod Johnson on as their quarterback coach.

The Houston native played college football at Texas A&M before several seasons in the NFL as a member of the practice squad for multiple teams. Johnson eventually went into coaching, starting out on the coaching staff of St. Thomas High School in 2015.

Johnson eventually joined the Minnesota Vikings where he spent the 2022 season as the assistant quarterbacks coach.