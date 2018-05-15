The Houston Texans claimed quarterback Stephen Morris off waivers, according to numerous reports including NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Morris was waived by the Seattle Seahawks late last week.

Morris has bounced around the NFL extensively since first signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2014. The Texans are his sixth NFL team, and fourth since last fall. The 6-2 passer has never been active for a regular season game and spent all of 2016 and ’17 with the Indianapolis Colts.

He sits fourth on the Texans depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb.

