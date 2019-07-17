HOUSTON — Mark your calendars Texans fans!

Houston Texans Training Camp will hold open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Thursday, Aug. 1; Saturday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 10; Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

Open practices will begin at 9:10 a.m. and gates will open to fans one hour prior with lines forming on Murworth Drive.

Free parking is available beginning at 5 a.m. south of the Houston Methodist Training Center in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practice sessions open to the public.

Fans will have the opportunity to register for a training camp ticket drawing starting Wednesday, July 17 and fans can register until Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. at http://www.houstontexans.com/TCTickets.

Winning fans will be notified via email on Friday, July 26 and provided with two tickets per person, per practice. Limited bleacher seating is available at each practice session and is first come first serve. There will be no reserved seats.

The Texans School Supply Drive presented by KBR is back and will begin Thursday, July 25 until Thursday, Aug. 15. The drive encourages fans to bring school supplies to open practice dates or donate online at www.houstontexans.com/SSD.

With a donation, fans are entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Texans’ home opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 15. The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area.

Fans can also bring supplies to the Houston Texans Team Shop if they are unable to attend practice. The Houston TexansTeam Shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT.

In addition to Houston Texans players, Texans Ambassadors, Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will also be available for autographs at the practice sessions.

Fans will be able to watch practice as well as participate in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers, with kids having the opportunity to take part in TORO’s Kids Club Zone, featuring various Texans interactive games.

