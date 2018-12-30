It’s game day at NRG Stadium and a division title is at stake as the Houston Texans gear up for the playoffs.

The Texans host Jacksonville in a game you can see on KHOU, Channel 11, today. The Texans are already in the playoffs, but have yet to clinch the AFC South title. If they win, they are division champs. If they lose, they’re not…unless Tennessee and Indianapolis tie in their game today.

If the @HoustonTexans beat Jacksonville today, they’ll be AFC South champs. Do you think it’ll happen? — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 30, 2018

Here are the different scenarios for the Texans in the playoffs. Your hometown team could end up anywhere from the No. 1 seed to No. 6.

Houston can clinch the AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) HOU win + NE loss or tie + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC

Houston can clinch the AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:

1) HOU win + NE loss or tie

2) HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC

3) HOU tie + NE loss

4) IND-TEN tie + NE loss + BAL win + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL

Houston can clinch the AFC South division title with:

1) HOU win or tie

2) IND-TEN tie

