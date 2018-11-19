It wasn’t a pretty win but a win is still a win. The Houston Texans needed all four quarters to hold off Washington, but Houston managed to hold on their winning ways 23-21 and advance to 7-3.

The Texans offense labored to find any stability both through the air and on the ground. While quarterback Deshaun Watson did manage to throw a touchdown, a pair of costly turnovers led to a tight game down the stretch. Most of the offense as a whole struggled as well.

The Texans defense looked much better this week overall, forcing five sacks and a pair of turnovers early in the game. Rookie safety Justin Reid is an emerging star and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney could end up getting his big pay day with another game like Sunday’s. Defensive end J.J. Watt is also making his case for comeback player of the year following another good outing.

Overall however, it wasn’t a good game for either side of the ball. With multiple missed opportunities, poorly executed plays and weak connections, Houston is quite lucky to be on the winning side of Sunday’s actions. Here are this week’s studs and duds following another Texans victory.

Stud: DE J.J. Watt

Following back to back season-ending injuries, Watt has emerged as still one of the best pass rushers in football. Sunday’s action was different for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year as he dominated Washington’s offensive line all four quarters.

Collecting four tackles and one sack, Watt was a monster up the middle against Washington. While he did potentially ruin the rest of quarterback Alex Smith’s career, Watt was a playmaker throughout the game and gave Houston a chance to hold their lead.

Dud: WR Demaryius Thomas

It’s hard to be a dud when you do nothing but that’s the problem with Thomas in Sunday’s outing. After a solid week in practice along with extra time to learn Bill O’Brien’s offense, many expected Thomas to be a quality contributor against Washington’s secondary. Quite the opposite.

Thomas didn’t record a single catch Sunday afternoon and had limited snaps again. Electing to go with a two receiver set at times, Thomas was seen multiple times on the sideline instead of in the huddle. He’ll need a big game against Tennessee on Monday to make up for his limited role in Houston thus far.

Stud: WR Keke Coutee

Following a four-week hiatus, Coutee made his long-awaited return Sunday as the team’s primary slot receiver. He didn’t disappoint either in his return. Coutee finished the afternoon with five catches for 77 yards and averaged 15.4 yards per reception.

While he didn’t find his way into the end zone, Coutee was the most consistent receiver for the Texans offense on Sunday. Moving forward, his role should only expand as long as he’s healthy.

Dud: TE Jordan Thomas

Following back to back weeks with impressive outings, it looked as if Thomas was on the turnaround and helping the Texans offense thrive. Sunday however proved the rookie still has plenty to learn before he becomes a top caliber tight end in the league.

Thomas finished Sunday’s outing with just one catch for 11 yards. His blocking in the run game still needs a tune up while his overall route running skills could be polished. One game shouldn’t discredit the work put in but overall, it wasn’t a good outing for Thomas.

Nov 18, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Houston Texans free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates after Texans strong safety Justin Reid (not pictured) returned an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke

Stud: S Tyrann Mathieu

When a player has the ability to do it all, they should. That’s Matheiu’s case as the free safety played nearly every role against Washington Sunday afternoon. Finishing the day with nine tackles and one sack, Mathieu looked more like a hard-hitting tackler than rangy defender.

Against the receivers, Mathieu looked capable of breaking up plays and stopping receivers in their tracks. While he might have allowed a touchdown to Adrian Peterson, Mathieu was pretty consistent throughout Sunday’s outing. Another good game for the Honey Badger.

Dud: QB Deshaun Watson

Yes, Watson got the win. Yes, Watson has the team on a seven-game win streak. That doesn’t take away from the poor performance the second-year quarterback displayed Sunday afternoon. While his 16-of-24 stat line might read well, his production tells another story.

Throwing for 208 yards along with a 16-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, Watson threw a pair of interceptions and nearly fumbled twice. His throws were erratic while his overall pocket presence wasn’t in-sync. It wasn’t the worst performance of all-time, but Watson struggled mightily against Washington.

Stud: S Justin Reid

The fact that Texans general manager Brian Gaine didn’t have to move to grab Reid should be a crime. Once again, the rookie out of Stanford played great and set the tone of the rest of the defense to follow. While his overall stats were decent, o-ne play set him to new heights.

Finishing the day with three tackles and two pass deflections, Reid also gave the Texans an early lead thanks to a 101-yard interception returned for a touchdown. In coverage, the rookie is playing like a veteran while his overall run stopping skills have been placed on notice as well. While there’s still plenty for him to learn, it’s clear that Reid might be the steal of last year’s draft when his career is over.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM