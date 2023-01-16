Texans interview Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton

Peyton hasn't coached since he resigned in 2021.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints' coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy.

The Texans made the announcement on their official social media pages on Monday night.

Payton has not coached in the NFL since he resigned in 2021. Payton is considered by many to be the most sought after head coach candidate during this cycle.

However, in order for a team to sign him, they would have to complete a trade with the Saints, given that Payton is still under contract in New Orleans. Payton signed a 5-year contract back in 2019 which soesn’t expire until after the 2024 season.

We have completed an interview with Sean Payton for our head coaching position. Posted by Houston Texans on Monday, January 16, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Payton was a guest on ‘The Herd’ with sports commentator Colin Cowherd. He was asked if the Texans would be a team that he would consider going to if presented with the opportunity.

“Absolutely,” Payton said. “They’ve got really good draft capital. They’re in a division that you can at least look at and say Indy, Jacksonville, Tennessee, that’s nothing. I think there is growth potential immediately there from their 2 or 3 wins.”

In the interview, Payton said that he is familiar with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair, getting to know him over the years when his Saints practiced against the Texans during the preseason. The same is true with general Manager Nick Caserio, who interacted with Payton back during his time with the New England Patriots.

The Texans interview of Payton is the 4th interview since their head coaching search began last week. The team has already conducted interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.