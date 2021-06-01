Reports: Texans to hire Nick Caserio as next general manager

The team plans to hire New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, according to NFL.com.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have apparently found their next general manager.

The team plans to hire New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, according to NFL.com. The Patriots blocked Caserio from interviewing with the Texans in 2019.

Caserio will succeed Bill O'Brien, who was fired early this season as both general manager and head coach.

According to NFL.com, Caserio has been a vital part of the Patriots' success, having been with the organization through its six Super Bowl wins and nine Super Bowl appearances. He started in New England in 2001 as a personnel assistant and had been the team's director of player personnel since 2008.