Rookies could help make or break a bubble team’s season, a category the Houston Texans find themselves in 2018. In the right position, a first year youngster in the NFL could help an offensive unit find their identity or help a secondary go from good to great in a matter of snaps. Also, if the fresh new talent ends up having too many drops, plays slow in pass protection or finds a way to be consistently beaten in coverage, teams that are looking to make the jump back to the postseason might be waiting another year or so.

Houston is a bubble team that could use the help of their rookie class to make another postseason run. Having a healthy Deshaun Watson will be necessary at quarterback but not even the second year gunslinger can carry the offense on his own. If the 2018 draft class could help day 1, Houston could be one of the top units on either side of the ball by the end of 2018.

Not every rookie will need to contribute at the same level, but let’s break down which rookies will need to step up the most in during the 2018 regular season. Keep in mind, we will only be choosing rookies who were drafted by the team and not signed in free agency.

8. OLB Peter Kalambayi

Some selections are used to meet quotas and find their way onto special teams. Kalambayi might be one of those players starting out his career in Houston. Good size at 6’3” with a decent 4.57 40 time, the former Stanford product will like move inside to play either a SAM or WILL backer at the next level.

Kalambayi does have flaws as he never really impressed as a pass rusher for the Cardinal defense as well as dealing with slow reaction timing in the open field. He still might make the roster but likely as an inside runner on kickoffs or lead blocker in kick returns.

7. CB Jermaine Kelly

Kelly role’s might be more crucial in the long-run if the Texans deal with inconsistent cornerback play or injuries. As for now, he too will likely be just a special teams player to begin his career. Kelly does possess the skill and size to play on the outside but lacks the sheer strength and physicality Romeo Crennel loves in his defensive backs.

In coverage, Kelly plays better in zone than man, so perhaps finding a role inside as a nickel corner might better suit him against three receiver sets. That being said, there’s plenty of the San Jose product to still learn, making him a project better than legitimate day 1 prospect. Expect Kelly to battle it out for a role as a gunner on kickoffs and punt formations in training camp.

6. OLB Duke Ejiofor

The Texans defense is a stellar talented unit that has found most of their early success in the pass rushing sets. With the return of J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, Houston should expect, when healthy, to be one of the top pass rushing units alongside Jadeveon Clowney. Adding in a premier pass rushing specialist like Ejiofor is the icing on the cake.

One of the more polished pass rushers in the 2018 class, Ejiofor does a fantastic job finding proper angles and working the outside shoulders of tackles to remain free. Great lower body power, the former Wake Forest star proved to be effective both attacking the quarterback and stopping the run. He will need to get adjusted playing the outside linebacker role, but expect this young Demon Deacon to be a quality player in the Texans pass rushing unit moving forward.

5. TE Jordan Akins

No one really will be able to come in a replace the reliable CJ Fiedorowicz on the first day of training camp. Although when on the field he was one of the better well-rounded tight ends in the AFC South, Fiedorowicz sustained multiple concussion and elected to retire after a season-ending blow in 2017. Someone must come in and battle out with Ryan Griffin for the majority of snaps but Akins role moving forward with the Texans could more limited than some believe.

A natural pass catcher, Akins is best known for his ability to run decent out routes while having some of the most reliable hands down at UCF. As a blocker however, Akins might be able to deliver a blow against an off-ball linebacker or cornerback, but struggled in pass coverage against edge rushers. In Houston, expect him to be one of the more pass catching targets for Watson’s offense but limited in any run heavy schemes early on in his career.

4. TE Jordan Thomas

It’s almost as if we could say the best of Akins’ traits are the worse of Thomas’. During his time at Mississippi State, Thomas only collected 31 total receptions and found only small success with his route running. Best used for his massive size and ability to attack targets head on, Thomas found most of his snaps as a blocker in the run game. That should be his role for the Texans as well.

Perhaps best used as an in-line blocking tight end, Thomas would bring the extra blocking skills that Fiedorowicz occasionally would display. Houston is looking to expand their running game as last year’s third round pick, D’Onta Foreman displayed much improvement during the end of the season. Foreman will be coming off a torn Achilles and will have to be eased back into the lineup. If Houston would like to find success running the ball, Thomas will likely need to find success blocking early on.

3. OT Martinas Rankin

Rankin might have been ranked higher on our list if we knew his status heading into training camp. A two yard starting left tackle for the Bulldogs, Rankin was highly praised for his quick feet, explosive hips and versatility on the offensive line. Some scouts believe that Rankin would be better suited inside but heading into 2018, it’s very clear the Texans plan to use his as one of their potential starting options at tackle.

Rankin however might be missing a great deal of the preseason after suffering a broken foot during the offseason. He’s expected to miss most, if not all of the preseason but still be ready for the start of the regular season. Missing all that time with limited physical action could hurt his chances to start out of the gate. That being said, if Rankin shows progress during practice and the team begins to suffer at either tackle spot, don’t be shocked to see him work his way into a starting role by mid to late season.

2. WR Keke Coutee

The Texans are set on the outside with their two primary receivers. Will Fuller has proven with Watson at quarterback, he could be a valuable home-run threat on the outside. DeAndre Hopkins is once again coming off a brilliant season and now is only expected to improve with a full year of Watson under center. The one area in need of improvement is in the slot. If Braxton Miller can’t make the proper adjustments to be effective against man coverage, Coutee might have been a giant steal for the Texans long-term.

Great speed with the ability to win in the open field after the catch, Coutee could find success as either a deep threat or short yardage receiver early on. His route running skills are basic enough to make him a threat on quick slants and out routes while his speed will allow him to break cushions in coverage. Also, the former Red Raider found success in the return game as well, averaging 31.5 yards per return during his final year in college. If Miller struggles once again for the Texans offense, expect Coutee to begin to hear his name called much more often.

1. S Justin Reid

Reid might have been lower on this list at the start of the offseason. Considered by many a consensus top 50 selection due to his versatility and speed, Reid somehow fell to the beginning of the third round where Houston didn’t hesitate to make him their first pick of the 2018 draft. While there are flaws in Reid’s overall game, Reid has the ability to play either safety role and be an early contributor as as ball-hawking free safety or run stopping strong safety near the box.

With Andre Hal expected to miss the 2018 NFL season due to his battle with Hodgkin lymphoma, Reid’s role will be much more important moving forward. Expected to take a majority of reps at free safety, Reid will have to impress in man coverage against slot receivers and over the top against home run caliber speeds over the top. Last season, Houston’s secondary was one of the worst units in football due to lack of coverage discipline. Reid must show off his excellent range and well rounded skills to keep the Texans secondary competitive this year in a very winnable AFC South.

