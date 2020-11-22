Watson, Watt lead Texans past Patriots, 27-20 | See highlights

For Houston, it was their third win of the season.

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson threw for 344 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and J.J. Watt defended a career-high four passes to lead the Houston Texans to a 27-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Watson’s two touchdown passes and scoring run all came in the first half as the Texans built a 21-10 halftime lead. Watson and Houston’s offense slowed down after that to allow the Patriots to get back into it.

But a 46-yard field goal by Káimi Fairbairn extended the lead to 27-20 with about 3½ minutes to go. Houston’s beleaguered defense sealed the victory with a stop after that.

Below are highlights of the game.

First half highlights

New England got on the board first when Damion Harris capped off the Patriots' opening drive by finding pay dirt from nine yards out.

Houston came right back on the following drive when Deshaun Watson found Randall Cobb to tie the score at 7. Cobb was injured on the play.

After halftime, we'd learn both Cobb and Kenny Stills would suffer injuries that would keep them out of the rest of the game.

#Texans Injury Updates:



- WR Randall Cobb is out with a foot injury.



- WR Kenny Stills is out with a leg injury.

With under four minutes left in the half, Watson took it in himself to give Houston a 14-10 lead.

But Houston wasn't done scoring before the break. With just seconds left,, Watson found Keke Coutee for another score. 21-10, Houston at the break.

Watson became the first player in Texans franchise history and the second NFL QB this season to have at least 225 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the first half of a game. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the other one.

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson has registered his ninth career game with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, which ties for the third-most in the NFL since 2017.



He also ties for the eighth-most such games through a player’s first 48 career games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/0wpQu6fht7 — Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 22, 2020

Second half highlights

After drives stalled for both teams after the break, Cam Newton went deep to get the Patriots to within one score at 21-17.