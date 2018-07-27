The Houston Texans opened camp Thursday at The Greenbrier, and quarterback Deshaun Watson saw “quality reps,” according to coach Bill O’Brien.

“Got some really good quality reps today,” O’Brien said. “So, obviously, like everybody, there are things that we have to clean up. We’ll take it day to day.”

While the Texans want to get Watson ready for the season, they also want to be deliberate with his insertion back into a normal workflow. A triangle of communication between Watson, O’Brien, and general manager Brian Gaine is the ultimate factor in determining how hard the team will push him.

Said O’Brien: “We’re monitoring his reps. We’re not going to try to overcook him here early on. We know that he’s nine months out from an ACL. We communicate a lot. How does he feel?”

While Watson’s first training camp outing was satisfactory, the nature of the practice was still very much like organized team activities.

“First time out here since OTAs,” O’Brien said. “It’s an OTA type practice. It’s not real football yet. No pads on. So, I thought everybody came back ready, in shape, and ready to go. It was a good start yesterday and a good start today.”

The Texans will have their first padded practice of training camp on Saturday.

