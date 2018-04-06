NRG Stadium remains one of the better venues in all of the NFL, according to recent rankings from the Sporting News.

Pundit Vinnie Iyer slots the home of the Houston Texans at No. 12 out of 31 stadiums.

Most of the higher-ranking stadiums have come along since NRG — formerly Reliant Stadium — opened in 2002.

It has held up well, with Iyer noting: “The excellent site of Super Bowl 51 was a second-time host for a reason. It’s a solid all-around facility, even though it’s not very close to downtown. The Texans have had plenty of good recent memories at the old Reliant.”

Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, tops the list.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM