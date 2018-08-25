3:55 p.m. The Texans were unable to convert on a 28-yard field goal attempt by Nick Rose.

#KHOU11 #Texans kicker Nick Rose Hooks 28 yd field goal attempt into left upright. No good! Still tied at 7-7. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 25, 2018

3:45 p.m. Los Angeles matched Houston with a short touchdown pass from Sean Mannion to Pharoh Cooper with 1:42 to go in the first quarter.

The play was set up by a Brandon Weeden interception. Weeden, substituting for Deshaun Watson, threw an interception to Sam Shields on his first snap. The return by Shields gave the Rams excellent field position and they were able to complete a three-play, 13-yard drive with the touchdown toss to Cooper.

Houston and LA are tied at 7.

3:30 p.m. The Texans took a 7-0 lead over the Rams with 7:10 to go in the first quarter after a touchdown run by Alfred Blue.

It was score turned from Kareem Jackson's interception on the other end.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw an interception early. He was picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner. Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden entered the game with 3:13 to go in the first quarter and threw an interception on his very first snap.

#KHOU11 #Tecans Brandon Weeden is intercepted by Sam Shields of #Rams and LA has great field position inside the #Texans 15 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 25, 2018

Everyone came out healthy. Successful day. #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 25, 2018

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is not playing in the game and neither is star running back Todd Gurley.

But the Texans put the main troops out there - Watson, JJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston has won both of its preseason games going into Saturday's contest in Los Angeles.

