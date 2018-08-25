6:08 p.m. The Rams defeated the Texans 21-20 in Houston's third preseason game. The Texans had a chance to win it at the end with a 57-yard field goal attempt by Nick Rose, but it just missed.

---

5:37 p.m. Quan Bray caught a short touchdown pass from Joe Webb as the Texans and Rams go back in forth in Saturday's preseason game.

But the Texans decided to go for 2 and it was unsuccessful. Webb was sacked on the play.

---

5:05 p.m. John Kelly spun and muscled his way into the end zone to give the Rams the lead against Houston with 2:54 to go in the third quarter.

The Rams scored after 19 plays for 75 yards. It was a 12-minute drive for the Rams.

---

4:30 p.m. The Texans closed the first half strong with a touchdown throw from Brandon Weeden to Braxton Miller.

It was a nice pitch and catch for seven yards. Houston went 75 yards in six plays for the score. One of the preseason conversations has been whether Braxton Miller would make the team, given how much the organization appears to think of fourth round pick Keke Coutee. So it was good to see Miller come up with a big play.

Houston and Los Angeles are tied with 14 apiece at halftime.

---

4:20 p.m. John Kelly put the Rams ahead of the Texans with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:54 to go in the first quarter.

The Rams lead 14-7 over Houston.

---

3:55 p.m. The Texans were unable to convert on a 28-yard field goal attempt by Nick Rose.

#KHOU11 #Texans kicker Nick Rose Hooks 28 yd field goal attempt into left upright. No good! Still tied at 7-7. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 25, 2018

---

3:45 p.m. Los Angeles matched Houston with a short touchdown pass from Sean Mannion to Pharoh Cooper with 1:42 to go in the first quarter.

The play was set up by a Brandon Weeden interception. Weeden, substituting for Deshaun Watson, threw an interception to Sam Shields on his first snap. The return by Shields gave the Rams excellent field position and they were able to complete a three-play, 13-yard drive with the touchdown toss to Cooper.

Houston and LA are tied at 7.

---

3:30 p.m. The Texans took a 7-0 lead over the Rams with 7:10 to go in the first quarter after a touchdown run by Alfred Blue.

It was score turned from Kareem Jackson's interception on the other end.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson threw an interception early. He was picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner. Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden entered the game with 3:13 to go in the first quarter and threw an interception on his very first snap.

#KHOU11 #Tecans Brandon Weeden is intercepted by Sam Shields of #Rams and LA has great field position inside the #Texans 15 — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 25, 2018

Everyone came out healthy. Successful day. #Texans — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) August 25, 2018

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is not playing in the game and neither is star running back Todd Gurley.

But the Texans put the main troops out there - Watson, JJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and DeAndre Hopkins.

Houston had won both of its preseason games going into Saturday's contest in Los Angeles.

