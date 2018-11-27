Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks after Week 12's games.

NFC

1. New Orleans Saints (10-1): NFC South leader. Beat the Rams? Check. Catch the Rams in win column? Check. Hold them off for the next five weeks? We'll see. Saints have inside track to home-field advantage but begin stretch of three in a row on road Thursday night in JerryWorld.

2. Los Angeles Rams (10-1): NFC West leader. With Seattle hanging tough, they'll have to wait at least one more week to clinch division.

3. Chicago Bears (8-3): NFC North leader. Enjoying mini bye after Thanksgiving win, though apparently no guarantee it will be sufficient amount of time for Mitch Trubisky to be ready for Week 13 (at Giants).

4. Dallas Cowboys (6-5): NFC East leader. Superior division record gives them tiebreaker over Washington, though Redskins appear to have more favorable schedule rest of way.

5. Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1): Wild card No. 1. Outlasted Packers to maintain tenuous grip on berth.

6. Washington Redskins (6-5): Wild card No. 2. Carolina has now lost to Washington and Seattle, but Redskins get the spot (instead of Seahawks) for time being due to better record in NFC games.

In the hunt: Carolina Panthers (6-5), Seattle Seahawks (6-5), Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), Green Bay Packers (4-6-1), Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Detroit Lions (4-7), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)

AFC

1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-2): AFC West leader. After becoming first team to lose a game despite scoring at least 50 points, rested Chiefs should get back on track in Week 13, when they play final divisional road game at Oakland.

2. New England Patriots (8-3): AFC East leader. They pulled closer to the Chiefs, whom they defeated in Week 6, in the conference standings while pulling further away from Miami in the divisional table. Best of all, reigning AFC champs again in position for a bye after overtaking Pittsburgh.

3. Houston Texans (8-3): AFC South leader. Franchise record eighth consecutive win Monday solidifies their position behind Pats, who beat Houston on opening day.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1): AFC North leader. They lost their six-game winning streak in Denver and dropped from the second seed to fourth.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-3): Wild card No. 1. They're back on track after blowing out Arizona and are now just a game back of Kansas City in the AFC West.

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-5): Wild card No. 2. Now 2-0 with rookie QB Lamar Jackson as the starter, they own final spot given record in AFC games (6-3) is better than Indianapolis' (5-4).

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Cincinnati Bengals (5-6), Denver Broncos (5-6), Miami Dolphins (5-6), Tennessee Titans (5-6), Cleveland Browns (4-6-1), Buffalo Bills (4-7)

***

Follow Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis

© 2018 USATODAY.COM