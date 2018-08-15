HOUSTON - The Houston Texans home opener at NRG Stadium isn’t until September 23rd against the New York Giants, but on Wednesday, NRG gave KHOU 11 a sneak peek at some of the delicious food fans can expect during the upcoming season

The Houston Texans are expecting to sell out for the 17th straight year and the team wants to celebrate the culinary capitol of the south.

”One thing I learned very quickly when I came here to Houston: Texans love to eat.” said Jamey Rootes, Houston Texans President.

The stadium is adding to the assortment of local brands and products.

One of the new restaurants added to the roster at NRG Stadium is Ninfa’s on Navigation and people are very excited about this.

Antones will also be dishing out. There will be food options for all cravings.

Outside of food, the Texans hope to help fans get to the game using their smartphones.

"Waze will be introduced into the Houston Texans app so not only will you have directions but you have exact directions to the parking lot, the gate that you are going to and it will adjust over time as traffic conditions change.” said Rootes.

On Wednesday however, it was all about the food that will have fans’ mouths watering.

”The experience that we’ve created here with our great fans is second to none.” said Rootes.

Fans can check out some of the new things happening at NRG Stadium starting this Saturday for the Texans’ preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Photos: Texans unveil new menu items at NRG Stadium for 2018 season

