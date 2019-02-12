HOUSTON — The team with the best record in the NFL is in Houston tonight to take on the Texans in a prime time matchup. The New England Patriots’ 10-1 record is tops in football. Houston is 7-4.

The Texans have a half-game lead over Tennessee in the AFC South and if they want to stay atop the division, they’ll need to do something they’ve only done once in their history – beat the Patriots. New England is 10-1 all-time against the Texans, though since quarterback Deshaun Watson joined Houston, New England’s two wins have come by a touchdown or less.

Below is a running account of tonight’s game, complete with highlights of the biggest plays.

First quarter

Patriots take 3-0 lead after a drive stalls inside the 10. A couple Brady to Edelman third-down conversions, a key unnecessary roughness penalty and RB Sony Michel keyed the drive.

