Longtime Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes leaving the team to pursue opportunity at UH

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced Wednesday its long president, Jamey Rootes, is leaving the team.

Rootes has been with the organization for more than two decades.

He will now pursue his interests as a writer, public speaker, consultant and professor at the University of Houston, the team said in a press release.

The search is already underway for a new president.

Rootes has been responsible for all of the Texans’ business functions. "He oversaw the team's efforts to secure stadium-naming rights and sponsorship, coordinated radio and TV broadcasting relationships, engineered the club's successful ticket and suite sales campaigns, led the creation and launch of the team’s identity and developed the team's highly-acclaimed customer service strategy."

“We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” stated Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair. “We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston.”