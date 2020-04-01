HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are set to host the Buffalo Bills for their Wild Card Weekend match-up Saturday at NRG Stadium.

Kickoff for the Texans (10-6) vs Bills (10-6) is set for 3:35 p.m.

Former Houston Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon will serve as the Home Field Advantage Captain and the Coin Toss Captain

Houston's own Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, will perform the National Anthem. And there will be a halftime performance by GRAMMY Award-winner T-Pain.

First quarter

John Brown hits the throw back pass to Josh Allen for a 16-yard touchdown on second down. Bills gets on the board first 7-0.

Wild Card match-up

The Texans won their fourth AFC South title in the last four years. The Texans are a 2.5-point favorite to advance in the playoffs.

The team rested most of their starters in a 35-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, while the Bills were thumped by the Jets, 13-6.

The Texans defense will get a boost from the return of J.J. Watt, coming back from what was considered a season-ending pectoral muscle injury. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who sat out the Tennessee game, should be ready to go Saturday. DeAndre Hopkins should also be a go after suffering an illness.

Buffalo also rested key players in their loss to the Jets last weekend. QB Josh Allen started, but was pulled early. Cornerback Tre'Davious White and running back Devin Singletary both didn't suit up for the Bills.

PRE-GAME

Justin Reid with the hook-up for some lucky fan.

Kam Franklin is ready for her pre-game performance.

Texans speedy wideout Will Fuller is among the inactives for today's playoff matchup.

Could not have asked for a better day for tailgating outside NRG Stadium.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is ready for his second career playoff start.

Today's pre-game meal is easy for Toro.

Watch: You can't spell 'Buffalo Bills' without back-to-back 'LLs'

Texans superfans are ready for playoff football and the return of J.J. Watt at NRG Stadium.

Watch: Wild Card logo painted on NRG Stadium turf

J.J. Watt is set to return to the field in today's playoff match-up.

Toro the Texans is taking "no Bills" today literally.

