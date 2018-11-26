HOUSTON - The Houston Texans (7-3) are slated to face the Tennessee Titans (5-5) Monday night at NRG Stadium.
It will be an emotional evening as the team plans to honor owner Bob McNair, who died Friday at age 81.
The Texans will wear stickers with the initials "RCM" on their helmets to honor McNair.
The same "RCM" logo will also be seen on the field.
Coaches and staff plan to wear red ribbons "as a symbol of Mr. McNair's courageous spirit and to celebrate his legacy."
Photos: Texans honor Bob McNair during game vs. Titans
Photos: Fans brace the cold weather to cheer on Texans before game vs. Titans
Follow below for updates throughout the game:
2ND QUARTER
1:03 left - J.J. Watt records a tackle for loss on third down.
1:14 left - Christian Covington with another sack!
6:03 left - Christian Covington comes up with the sack of Marcus Mariota on third down.
9:36 left - Lamar Miller goes 97 yards for a touchdown! Houston extends its lead to 21-10 over Tennessee.
9:42 left - The Texans stuff Luke Stocker for no gain on fourth down at the 3-yard line.
14:53 left - Deshaun Watson runs 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The Texans take the lead 14-10.
1ST QUARTER
5:21 left - Deshaun Watson hits Demaryius Thomas for a 12-yard touchdown. Texans get on the board, still trail 10-7.
9:31 left - Marcus Mariota finds Jonnu Smith who runs the ball 61 yards up the middle of the field for a touchdown. Ryan Succop makes the extra point. Titans lead the Texans 10-0.
11:50 left - Titans get on the board first with Ryan Succop's 31-yard field goal. They lead 3-0 a little more than 3 minutes into the first quarter.
PREGAME
7:13 p.m. - The Texas A&M Singing Cadets perform "Amazing Grace" to honor the life and legacy of Bob McNair on the field before the game.
6:54 p.m. - Two of Houston's all-time best receivers -- Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins share a huge on the field before the game.
6:42 p.m. - Tonight's game features a sibling rivalry! Texans tight ends coach Tim Kelly and Titans tackle Dennis Kelly will face off for the seventh time in their NFL careers.
6:21 p.m. - Jadeveon Clowney needs one sack to tie Antonio Smith for the fourth-most career sacks in Texans history.
6:20 p.m. - J.J. Watt gets in some pregame catch with fans inside the stadium.
6:05 p.m. - Christian Covington shares a sweet moment with a fan before the game.
5:07 p.m. - Some fans are sporting their own homemade "RCM" patches on Texans gear to honor the late Bob McNair.
5 p.m. - The Deep Steel Thunder drumline is getting tailgaters ready for Monday night's game.