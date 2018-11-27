Lamar Miller etched a fascinating place in NFL history with a 97-yard touchdown run in the first half of the Houston Texans' 34-17 win against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football.

This was the first time an NFL player had a touchdown run that long since ... well, when Miller — then a member of the Miami Dolphins — ran 97 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets in the 2014 regular-season finale.

Miller is now the only player in NFL history the only player in NFL history with multiple touchdown runs of 93 or more yards.

He joins Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Gaynell "Gus" Tinsley as the only players in league history with two career touchdowns of at least 97 yards from scrimmage. Smith-Schuster had his second career 97-yard touchdown reception in the Steelers' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Tinsley — who played for the Chicago Cardinals — had a 97-yard touchdown reception in 1937 (a season in which he set an NFL record with 675 yards receiving) and then had a 98-yard touchdown catch in 1938.

By halftime, Miller had 148 yards rushing on six carries for a robust 24.7 yards-per-carry average. Miller finished the game with 162 yards rushing on 12 carries (and his yards-per-carry average dropped to 13.5).

Miller owns two of the six longest touchdown runs in NFL history. Miller also joins Chris Johnson, Ahman Green and Bo Jackson as the only running backs in NFL history with two 90-plus touchdown runs. Only Green and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett have longer runs. Dorsett had a 99-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings in 1982 (a game that was also played on Monday Night Football). Green had a 98-yard touchdown run for the Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos in 2003.

