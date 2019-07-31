HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will hold their first open practice of 2019 Training Camp on Thursday.

Here is what you need to know before you head out there.

WHERE & WHEN

Open practices will begin at 9:10 a.m. at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It is located t 8799 Kirby Dr. across from NRG Stadium.

Open practices will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1; Saturday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 10; Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 15.

Free parking is available beginning at 5 a.m. south of the Houston Methodist Training Center in the Green Lot off Lantern Point Drive.

TICKETS

Although open practice is free to the public, you must have a ticket to attend. Fans were notified on via email on Friday, July 26 and provided with two tickets per person, per practice.

Limited bleacher seating is available at each practice session and is first come first serve. There will be no reserved seats.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all practice sessions open to the public.

FORECAST

There is a 20 percent chance of rain and it will continue to drop heading into the weekend. The heat will stay in place so make sure to stay hydrated if you are attending practice.

AUTOGRAPHS

In addition to Texans players, Texans Ambassadors, Texans Cheerleaders and TORO will also be available for autographs at the practice sessions.

Fans will be able to watch practice as well as participate in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers, with kids having the opportunity to take part in TORO’s Kids Club Zone, featuring various Texans interactive games.

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

The Texans School Supply Drive started July 25 and will run until Aug. 15. With a donation, fans are entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Texans’ home opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area. Fans can also bring supplies to the Houston Texans Team Shop if they are unable to attend practice.

