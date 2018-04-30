Karl Malone delivered more points than every NBA player in history except Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Mailman and his Utah Jazz teams were a nemesis for the Houston Rockets for well over a decade as both teams competed for supremacy in the Western Conference.

So it looks a little funny to see Malone put on a “We Are Texans” cap and do so with a smile. But he’s got good reason: the team signed his son K.J., an offensive lineman from LSU.

He’s looking a little different with the grey beard, but Malone still looks good. Maybe it’s the hat…

