Kareem Jackson will play safety for the Houston Texans defense this year and the 30-year-old has no issue because it is all about the team.

The public first heard about the move for the ninth-year pro on Friday when coach Bill O’Brien joined Sports Radio 610. However, he has had reps at the position throughout the off-season.

“I like it,” Jackson said Monday via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I had a lot of work there at OTAs and mini-camp. I’m looking forward to it. To me, it’s all about helping the team any way I can.”

Jackson is moving to safety due to the unexpected lymphoma diagnosis for Andre Hal. The loss of Hal for 2018 left the Texans in the lurch with regards to the back end, but Jackson welcomes the opportunity to diversify his talents as a defensive back.

Said Jackson: “So by moving there, I think I’ll be able to do that. I just try to improve my game in every aspect and work on my game any way I can and try to be physically ready for the season.”

© 2018 USATODAY.COM