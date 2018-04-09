It may be Labor Day, but the Houston Texans are not finished with their 53-man roster.

The club brought back Webb as their third quarterback on the roster. To make the move, the club placed rookie cornerback Jermaine Kelly on injured reserve, which opened up a spot on the roster for the ninth-year veteran from UAB.

Webb was a surprise cut over the weekend. Perhaps it was the fact that there were still some questions about his talents translating to the 53-man roster, or maybe the coaching staff really believed Brandon Weeden was the answer to backup starter Deshaun Watson. Whatever the case, the club now has two backups behind their franchise man.

In the preseason, Webb completed 34-of-60 for 412 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and posted a 103.0 passer rating in four preseason games. He also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Vyncint Smith to lift the Texans over the San Francisco 49ers 16-13 in the second preseason game, the exhibition home opener at NRG Stadium.

