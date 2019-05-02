HOUSTON — J.J. Watt is standing for Houston once again and giving us 99 reasons to love him.

A teacher at Moore Elementary School in Cy-Fair shared a photo on Twitter of her and two students sporting their No. 99 jerseys on the 99th day of school.

In the photo, the boy in the center got creative with his Watt jersey, sporting a DYI cut-and-paste T-shirt. The shirt caught Watt’s eye, who tweeted, “My man in the middle making the extra effort!! DM me an address and I’ll make sure we get him a real jersey! Hope everyone over there has a great 99th day of school!”

Looks like the 99th day of school for this Moore student might be his best one of the year!