HOUSTON -- J.J. Watt says his new shoes represent "a clean slate” for him after Houston Texans star has battled injuries the past couple of seasons.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year posted a video on Instagram Thursday as part of the release of his new shoes from Reebok.

"These last two years were extremely difficult for me. We’ve all faced adversity at some point in our lives, it’s how we choose to respond to it that controls our destiny. What we ultimately want is to overcome it and emerge on the other side even better than before. A fresh start. A Clean Slate. This shoe represents that Clean Slate. The construction tape on the inside represents the work that it takes to earn that fresh start and the quote “never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey” was something that helped get me through the difficult days. I wore this shoe throughout my entire recovery from my broken leg and it served as daily motivation to put aside any negative thoughts and attack the day. I hope it can do the same for you. Take it one day at a time, control what you can control and come out on the other side better than you went in. Earn your Clean Slate," Watt said on Instagram Thursday.

Watt’s season ended with a leg injury against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. That came after the Texans star came back from a back injury the previous season.

