HOUSTON — A Katy ISD elementary school has grabbed the attention of Texans star J.J. Watt as students on Thursday celebrated the 99th day of school.

Sundown Elementary School teacher Angie Ramon-Valdez tweeted a video of students, many dressed in Watt jerseys, spelling out “WATT” with “Turn up for Watt” signs and Lil Jon’s “Turn Down for What” playing in the background.

Watt took notice, retweeting Mrs. Ramon-Valdez and expressing his gratitude for Houston residents.

“I’ll never be able to properly put into words how thankful I am for the love Houston always shows,” he tweeted. “I didn’t grow up here, but it feels like family.”

We can bet Watt’s recognition made these students’ 99th day of school even sweeter!

