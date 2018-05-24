HOUSTON – Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will receive one of four honorary degrees presented during Tuesday’s Baylor College of Medicine commencement ceremony.

Watt will be given the Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree. The degree is awarded to individuals “who have provided exceptional support or service, either directly or indirectly, to Baylor College of Medicine or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large.”

In the school’s press release, they applauded Watt’s charity work, his relief efforts during Hurricane Harvey and the awards he has received for his off-the-field contributions.

In 2010, Watt founded the Justin J. Watt Foundation, a charity organization that provides after-school opportunities for children.

The foundation also is committed to assisting Houston and surrounding communities with flood relief efforts during Harvey. Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $37 million to help with recovery.

In 2017, he was named the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, and in 2018 her earned the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and was included on the TIME 100 list of most influential people in the world.

More recently, Watt offered to pay for the funeral services of the victims of the Santa Fe mass shooting.

© 2018 KHOU