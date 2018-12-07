Houston Texans star J.J. Watt quietly pledged $10,000 to the family of a Wisconsin firefighter who died in a building explosion earlier this week. Cory Barr, a 15-year veteran and captain at the Sun Prairie Fire Department, was killed trying to evacuate people after a gas leak ignited the blast on Tuesday.

The NFL defensive end, who hails from Waukesha, Wisconsin, made the $10,000 donation on a GoFundMe page to benefit Barr's wife, Abby, and 3-year-old twin daughters, a spokesperson for the fundraising site confirmed to CBS News Thursday. He appeared under the name Justin J. Watt on the page, instead of the more familiar J.J. Watt.

The GoFundMe page has collected more than $118,000 in donations as of midday Thursday, far more than its initial goal of $75,000 set a day earlier.

Tap here to continue reading on CBSNews.com.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved