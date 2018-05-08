Many players who miss a majority of a season cannot wait for their return. Feeling healthy is one thing, but sometimes even those still battling a nagging injury can’t wait to jump back into the action.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt may be waiting another week before returning to the field.

“I want to get a couple of live reps,” Watt said. “It doesn’t need to be a lot but I think it’s important to at least see some live bullets before you go out there and have some guys flying at you for real.”

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year suited up against the Kansas City Chiefs in NRG Stadium. That would be his final game of 2017 after suffering a fractured tibial plateau in his left leg. The star defensive end has been limited in snaps over the course of the past two seasons, playing in just eight games and registering 1.5 sacks during that time.

While Watt has gone full pads in practice, this could be more a precautionary measure rather than lack of trust. Watt has grown close with the coaching staff over the past seven seasons and understands that his defensive coordinator, Romeo Crennel, will do what’s best for him and the entire defensive unit.

“He’s the best,” Watt said. “I was lucky, like I said. I had Wade Phillips early in my career, who’s so knowledgeable, tons of experience, nice guy, funny. RAC is the same way.”

“He cares about his defense, he cares about his guys. He genuinely wants to see every player succeed, and you just feel the love and the passion for the game and for his players. That makes you want to go out there and play even harder for him and make him proud.”

Arriving in 2014, Crennel has played an exponential role in helping the growth of Watt as one of the NFL’s top pass rushers. Since taking over calling the defense, Watt has collected 37.5 sacks along with two Pro Bowl appearances and two of his three Defensive Player of the Year awards. With Crennel stepping back into his role as the defensive play caller, Watt, along with the rest of the Texans defensive staff understands the expectations expected from them this upcoming season.

“If RAC yells, that means you really screwed up,” Watt said. “You never want to make RAC mad or sad because it makes you sad. You’re like, ‘Damn. I did that to RAC?’ So, you never want that to happen, but I think that’s why guys love him and he’s also a brilliant defensive mind.”

Before Crennel stepped away from the playbook to turn into an assistant last season, Houston was one of the league’s top units consistently. Ranking as a top 10 unit in average points per game in both 2014 and 2015 while finishing 11th in 2016, Crennel’s hard-tempo, no-nonsense style of coaching could be a critical factor in the drop off last season.

With a revamped defense for the upcoming season. Crennel’s aggressive style should allow the Texans to head back to the top of NFL defensive ranking. That, or they can expect an earful from their former and now current coordinator, including Watt.

“It’s a bad feeling,” Watt said. “It’s like when your parents say, ‘I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.’ You’re like, ‘Wow, that hurts. Just tell me you’re mad. I’d rather you just be mad,’ but he’s the best.”

