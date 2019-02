HOUSTON — A Cy-Fair ISD student who made his own J.J. Watt jersey for the 99th day of school got a special visit from Watt himself.

RELATED: Watt offers jersey to Cy-Fair ISD student on 99th day of school

Watt stopped by Moore Elementary to give Brock a couple of jerseys. He shared a photo on Twitter with Brock who was smiling while holding his new swag.

Way to go, J.J.!