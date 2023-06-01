JJ Watt says he misses a lot about Houston, but these are the 2 things he doens't miss

There are plenty of things to love about Houston, but we have to agree with JJ Watt on these two things that Houston can do without.

HOUSTON — Oh, Houston! The city that's a melting pot of cultures, the city that has some of THE best food in the country and the city that's not Dallas. (sorry, Dallas friends!)

We could write a love story for Houston that talks about all the great things it has to offer, but let's be real, there are some things that are a part of our city that get a one-star rating.

Just ask former Houston resident J.J. Watt.

Last year, he was asked on Twitter which city has the worst heat: Arizona (his new home) or Houston?

To no one's surprise, his response was Houston.

"Houston by a mile." the former Houston Texans defensive end said. "That humidity was no joke.

Another Twitter user, @HannahJordan_, came back with an excellent follow-up question that said, "So you don't miss H-E-B?"

JJ responded by saying, "Hell yea I miss HEB. Place is legendary and what Mr. Butt did during the hurricane relief efforts, I will never forget."

He went on to say, "I miss a lot of things about Houston. Two main things I don't miss: Traffic & Humidity."

