HOUSTON — Have you been a J.J. Watt fan since the beginning?

Now you can commemorate the start of the star defensive lineman’s career with the Houston Texans with a Bobblehead of him being drafted.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead Watt from when he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin.

Some Texan fans initially booed the team’s selection, but since then Watt has become one of the most popular players in Houston sports history.

The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Texans and NFL merchandise.

The bobblehead features a smiling Watt wearing the suit and Texans baseball hat that he wore on draft night while proudly holding a Texans jersey with the name Watt and No. 1 on the back.

In his nine-year NFL career, Watt has been one of the NFL’s best defensive players with 96 sacks while becoming one of the most admired sports figures for his performance both off and on the field.

Watt helped raise more than $37 million for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, earning him the prestigious honor of Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year following the 2017 season.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,017, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads are $40 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating J.J. Watt,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “I think the draft night boos served as motivation for J.J. to become one of the best players both on and off the field and we think this bobblehead is the perfect way for fans to show how much they love J.J.”

